Tiffany Haddish Just Whipped Out A Pair Of Scissors

Leave it up to one of your favorite female comedians, to go natural in live. Tiffany Haddish has had enough x3 apparently after she rants & cuts away . Releasing the approval of her current movie director’s hair opinion isn’t a enough for the friends in the background. Tiffany mentions that she’ll be wearing a wig in the upcoming new film. Press play for the real spill.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)