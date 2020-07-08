CLOSE
P-Skillz
HomeP-Skillz

Tiffany Haddish Just Whipped Out A Pair Of Scissors

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Leave it up to one of your favorite female comedians, to go natural in live. Tiffany Haddish has had enough x3 apparently after she rants & cuts away . Releasing the approval of her current movie director’s hair opinion isn’t a enough for the friends in the background. Tiffany mentions that she’ll be wearing a wig in the upcoming new film. Press play for the real spill.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)

Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
Radio One Dallas Day of Giving
15 photos

 

#naturalhair , Chop Chop , natural , Serious , Tiffany Haddish

Videos
Close