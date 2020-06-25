CLOSE
P-Skillz
HomeP-Skillz

The Dc Young Fly Side You Haven’t Seen *Parental Advisory*

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Looks like the vine comedian, turned stand up improv joker, turned actor , turned dancer , is now singing for his day one fans. Dc Young Fly, &  fellow teammates KarlousChico Bean sit still and break down his origins of his vocal talent & future plans. Eighty Vibes are steaming and streaming the views with new content has a ultimate roll out plan. Lasting long in the game tips, and motivation can be found here.

P-skillz (@Pskillz)

The Beat on CW33 Launch Party Recap Photos
CW33 Launch Party
19 photos

 

80 Vibes , Chico Bean , DC Young Fly , Karlous Miller , The 85 South Show

Videos
Close