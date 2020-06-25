The Dc Young Fly Side You Haven’t Seen *Parental Advisory*

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Looks like the vine comedian, turned stand up improv joker, turned actor , turned dancer , is now singing for his day one fans. Dc Young Fly, & fellow teammates Karlous & Chico Bean sit still and break down his origins of his vocal talent & future plans. Eighty Vibes are steaming and streaming the views with new content has a ultimate roll out plan. Lasting long in the game tips, and motivation can be found here.

