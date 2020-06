Join Radio One Dallas for The Rest- State of Black DFW for a candid discussion on what’s to come next during these trying times of COVID-19, Employment, Small Business, Health, and Mental Wellness. Moderated by Jazze Radio-Chika panelists Coach Gwen, Aqib Talib, Mercedes Fulbright. The town hall will begin at 6:00pm Tuesday, June 23,2020.

