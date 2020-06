Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

June 16th will always be a day in hip hop no one will ever forget. Forty nine years ago to this day Tupac Amaru Shakur was born. Press play to learn a few more ways to the top of succes courtesy of the goat himself.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlo)