Man Killed By Atlanta Police Officer On Side Of Wendy’s Restaurant

Disturbing last moments of life for 27 year old African American father of 3, caught on camera by drive thru costumer. Rayshard Brooks wasn’t given the proper chance at a fair case. In a fluent developing case this Saturday evening, by standers are verbally alerting no reason why Rayshard shouldn’t be with us now on earth. If falling asleep in a drive thru will cause you to lose a life, then we are all in serious trouble, The Officer has officially been fired, the other officer is on leave.

P-skillz (PskillzFlo)

