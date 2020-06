Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Boosie’s has had enough of the fake supporting. He addresses that the world has more love for you after you die. Press play and see what perspective he is speaking from. Free game and gems were announced from intro to outro . Press play for the play back.

(P-skillz @Pskillzflo)