Let’s Take A Look Inside Drake’s 150 Million Dollar Mansion

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Motivation Monday has to include Ovo’s own Drake customized compound. Have you ever seen a two story closet. The stairwell, verse the full NBA regulation court vs the second largest chandelier in the world. Your entire family may find something you like inside this Toronto, Canada Empire. Press play to see what net worth of 150 million can get you.

(P-skillz @Pskillzflo)