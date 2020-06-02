Dallas Protestors Block Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge

Protesters in Dallas marched onto the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge and blocked traffic Monday Evening. Police were at the scene detaining people 100 + people about 9:22 p.m. 15 minutes later police deployed smoke to cease protestors from crossing the bridge.

Curfews were announced for Dallas Sunday forbidding protestors to protest downtownd, Fort Worth, Irving, University Park, Highland Park and Denton.

Protesters on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge are currently being detained by law enforcement. @ChiefHallDPD @CityOfDallas — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) June 2, 2020

Gov. Greg Abbott announced his plans to visit Dallas Tuesday to meet with a number of state and local leaders to discuss the state’s response to the protests and violence that have occurred in recent days.