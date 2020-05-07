Lawyer Warren Ballentine Explains Grand Jury Process For Ahmaud Arbery Case & Reacts To Sean Reed Killing [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Lawyer and activist Warren Ballentine joined The Morning Hustle to give some insight into why Ahmaud Arbery‘s was being sent to a grand jury, and what that could mean for the case. He explains that even with video, it doesn’t mean there will be a conviction. We’ve seen plenty of instances when police and citizens were found not guilty or even charged in some cases.

Unfortunately, another young man was killed in Indianapolis on Wednesday after a police chase ended in a fatality. Sean Reed happened to be on Facebook Live, which captured the moments leading up to and after the shooting, as well as capturing officers making heinous remarks. Video captures at least one other side of the story besides just the police report.

Lastly, Warren Ballentine wanted the emphasize of everyone continuing to take precaution, because if communities rush to reopen, the “second wave of COVID-19 could get 100% worse.”

