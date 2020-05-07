DFW’s Very Own Goes Viral With The “Pop That ” Remix

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Dallas – Forth Worth latest rising star breaks the glass with this one. K Breezy, (@KBreezy_thegreat) breaks through the glass ceiling with her latest single remix, of Pop That . Now lets press play for the Official DFW Remix that is sizzling across World Star . TrapBoy Freddy, Yella Beezy, Lil Ronny, & Even Asia Doll all contributed a verse & cosign to K Breezy’s global hit. You may remember seeing K Breezy on the 979 float at this year’s MLK Parade celebration. The internet plus the communities energy has carried this piece of art thus far in a short amount of time.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)