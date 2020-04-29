Texas Tuesday : Sauce Walka Style

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Leave it up to the Houston Texas new generation icon in front of the nikon vibing through the streets. Mr. Splash aka Too much drip to slip Sauce Walka , takes the Rolls Royce out for a spin for the win. Although if in reverse for over a mile (5,280 ft)wasn’t lit enough, Sauce & The TSF (Texas Sauce Fam) are on a mission mission, while the cameras roll. Press play for a inside clip on a Htown trip.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)