Texas Tuesday : Sauce Walka Style

Leave it up to the Houston Texas new generation icon in front of the nikon vibing through the streets. Mr. Splash aka Too much drip to slip Sauce Walka , takes the Rolls Royce out for a spin for the win. Although if in reverse for over a mile (5,280 ft)wasn’t lit enough, Sauce & The TSF (Texas Sauce Fam) are on a mission mission, while the cameras roll. Press play for a inside clip on a Htown trip.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Houston , Noise on the net , rolls-royce , Sauce Walker , The Pskillz Play Back

