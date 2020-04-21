The Govenor of Georgia stirred up plenty of controversy after his latest quarantine announcement, with the majority of people disagreeing with his re-open plan. Gabrielle Union speaks out on The Last Dance documentary and Tom Brady gets in “trouble” in Tampa Bay.

SEE ALSO: The Lo Down: The Lo Down: Teddy Riley & Babyface PT 2 & Tekashi 69 Spending Reckless on A Neckless [VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1-Years-Old Today! [Photos]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

The Governor of Georgia Wants To Re-Open & Gabrielle Union Speaks Out On Scottie Pippen [VIDEO] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer

Also On 97.9 The Beat: