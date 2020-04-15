CLOSE
Which One Business Or Industry Would You Choose To Deem ESSENTIAL Right Now? [VIDEO]

In today’s Silly A** News, Angie Ange reports on the story of how the Governor of Florida is defending his decision on allowing the WWE event to still take placing claiming it’s an “essential” business. This had plenty of people weighing in on both sides debating what is considered essential. The Morning Hustle all name one business/industry that they need to reopen and consider as an “essential” business.

 

It’s tough for all us guys and girls right now dealing with the same struggles, just ask DJ Khaled!

 

But all jokes aside, let’s continue to stay safe and respect states orders, and continue to support all the real essential workers out there right now!

Fabolous Says He Misses Getting Dressed, Twitter Reminded Him of His Awful Fits

[caption id="attachment_808865" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz[/caption] F A B O L O U S is stuck in the crib like the rest of us and misses outside, more explicitly getting dressed and showing off his “drip” on the gram. The rapper took to Twitter to express his sorrow and opened a can of worms. Sometimes you really shouldn’t hit send on specific tweets cause it’s only going to open the door for jokes to come your way. Fabolous is now learning that hard way after he tweeted, “I miss getting dressed.” https://twitter.com/myfabolouslife/status/1247245229704597504?s=20 While he misses throwing on his highly coordinated fits, Twitter sure doesn’t and didn’t hesitate to remind the “Brooklyn” rapper about some of his most lackluster wardrobe decisions. https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYsnwAA6jZ/ Now we’re not saying Fabolous can’t put a fit together, but we’re definitely here for all of the jokes coming his way. We wouldn’t be shocked if he laughed at a few of the tweets from users calling him out. Hell, we did, you can see them all in the gallery below. — Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

