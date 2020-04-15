CLOSE
Big Sean Disagree’s With 2 Chainz, YNW Melly Denied Prison Release, Playboi Carti Snaps On Police [VIDEO]

Last week we told you about 2 Chainz taking to Twitter saying he “killed everyone” on the single “Mercy” which featured Big Sean, Pusha T, and Kanye West. Well yesterday Big Sean was on IG Live and had his own thoughts to one Chainz had to say! Who do you think would win in a HIT BATTLE IG live style, Big Sean or 2 Chainz? That’s a matchup we’d love to see and The Morning Show weighs in with their thoughts.

In other hip-hop news, a decision on the request from YNW Melly‘s lawyer for a release from prison due to him having COVID-19 has been made and Playboi Carti’s arrest details come out and he went full disrespect mode on the officer who arrested him and we tell you exactly what went down!

[caption id="attachment_9916321" align="aligncenter" width="686"] Source: David Crotty / Getty[/caption] During this quarantine process, producers have been getting it in on IG Live. First, Timbaland and Swizz Beatz went in going through their extensive catalogs of hits and bangers and on Friday night, Hit-Boy and Boi-1da made it a little international as one of Drake’s go-to producers squared off with one of LA’s biggest hitmakers. As often as Boi-1da kept baiting Hit-Boy with the tag “I should sign to Hit-Boy cause I got all the hits, boy” and played Drake records back to back, Hit-Boy countered with Beyoncé, Nipsey Hussle and more. Once he got to his own Drake smash, “Trophies,” Hit-Boy put it in another gear. However, when Boi-1da countered with an unreleased Drake and Roddy Ricch record, Hit-Boy got the entire world talking by previewing a song of Big Sean‘s Detroit 2 featuring an unreleased Nipsey Hussle verse. Oh and Big Sean randomly popping up to rap his verse too. Let’s go through the highlights below, including an unreleased Nas joint. RELATED: Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reignited Beat Battle On IG Live RELATED: Boi-1da Speaks On The Constant Drake Ghostwriting Rumors, “It Bothers Me Because I’m Close To It” RELATED: Drake Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Hanging with Kevin Durant

