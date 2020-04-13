Dak Prescott Violates Social Distancing Hosting Party In Dallas

Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott allegedly hosted a party for a friend this past weekend

TMZ reports at least 30 people were in attendance of his party violating the social distancing rules.

Photos show a table set for a meal, one would automatically assume it requires people to be closer than 6-feet apart.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is alleged to have hosted a party in violation of social distancing mandates. Per @TMZ_Sports, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot was also in attendance. Local police responded to investigate the claim. No charges were filed. Story: https://t.co/iu5Mxj2uyR pic.twitter.com/FIndms8onp — Dan Lust, Esq.🎙 (@SportsLawLust) April 12, 2020

Although it was suspected Prescott was having a party, Ft. Worth Star Telegram reports the police were unable to verify if he was violating the social distancing rules. Subsequently a reminder was given to him to reiterate the CDC guidelines that include social distancing.

