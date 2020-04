Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Looks like Da Baby is on a mission to be the best dad ever. Pulling up with puppy presents. The Billion dollar baller spared a few Blue face hundreds on his children’s gifts. What type of gift do you give a kid who has everything needed under the sun. Press play to see the new toys for his boys.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

Also On 97.9 The Beat: