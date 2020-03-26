CLOSE
50 Cent Just Woke Up The Trap While Gettin Jiggy

The east coast G-G-G-G-unit originator , makes it clear in this video with Michael Blackson on live that he can still get jiggy in the trap. Cash duffle bags ,plus artillery w/ a snack on the side.

Comedian Micheal’s face should be enough proof that this wasn’t just some Power show props. When You get the strap in 2020, it gotta be ready ready.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)

