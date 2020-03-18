Uncle Snoop Cares About You

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Leave it up to the uncle we all always needed, for times like this. Uncle Snoop is here to give you the un-official version of the “Corona” test. I wouldn’t advise this be your exact test to trust. Although for the mental moment , it can be used for motivational purposes. Press play and check out the vibes from the legendary rapper, influencer himself.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)