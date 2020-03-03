CLOSE
Lil Baby Does The Unthinkable While Returning Back To The Block

Check out the $4 million dollar baby hurting the charts and helping the hood at the same time. Press play and check out Dominique aka Lil Baby return back to the mall where he first began his hustling career. This trip back to the block , would be to motivate and uplift his community that birthed his success.  Lil Baby buys all of the cd’s from the store and passed them out hand by hand.

P-skillzFlo (@PskillzFlo)

balling , lil baby , my turn , Noise on the net , The Pskillz Play Back

