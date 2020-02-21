Thank You To Our Sponsors And Supporters!

Thank you to our incredible sponsors and supporters!

CURLS, Afrinanny She Ages Well, Dental Dimensions, The Beauty Clinic Medspa, Legacy West, Read Between The Lines and Diamonds Direct.

The Queens Recognize Queens campaign honors the hustle, confidence and independent spirit of businesswomen in Texas. This inaugural initiative powered by Urban One Digital, featured an interactive promotion utilizing both on-air support and social media as well as a VIP suite experience at the Oprah 2020 Vision Tour.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: