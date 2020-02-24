The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Love Black Women

Saturday I was on a panel and and all the black men told the black women to stop using ethnic names and stop marketing to black people. So it’s time to remind them why black women are amazing.

5. Because we Set Trends

Research shows that black women not only spend the most money on products, but that we also tell everyone else what’s hot. You think Kylie Jenner invented big lips?? Kim K invented cornrows?? J Lo was the first “curvy” woman?? Naw cuh. That’s all us

4. Because Nobody Keeps it Realer

Some people beat around the bush….try to be polite…and some people are brutally honest. I mean, have you met me??? When you want a real, unfiltered opinion…you know who to text. Just make sure your skin is thick.

3. You Get Your Money Back

You ever tried to return something to the store and they haggle you? Leave it to a black woman to make that argument for you; you’ll return a flip phone and leave with an iPhone 11 Max.

2. Your Mama’s Hilarious Childhood Phrases

From “stop letting my cold air out” to “I brought you in this world, I can take you out,” black mamas say the most hilarious and irrational things, and it provides. hours of entertainment.

1. Nobody Cusses Better Than Them

Lemme find out your kid is being discriminated against at school. The phrase “Ima tell my mama” takes on a whole different meaning. The way a black mama will cuss out the teacher, principal, and the 10th graders….your kid will not only be treated better, he might be valedictorian.

