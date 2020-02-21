Marshawn Lynch might have returned to the NFL, but he’s still thinking long term when it comes to protecting his chicken.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the running back in the nearly 3-minute trailer for the highly-anticipated third season of the HBO sci-fi series, Westworld. Lynch can be seen around 0:52 mark walking beside fellow co-star Lena Waithe while flanking Aaron Paul’s character wearing a shirt the has the word “BORED” illuminated” along with “AMUSED,” “ANGRY,” “SAD” and “EXCITED.”

Speaking with ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez, while remaining very tight-lipped about Lynch’s character, HBO revealed that Skittles loving running back has a “fun, pretty substantial role” in the show. It wouldn’t be a farfetched guess to assume he’s either some sort of enforcer, or robot hell might even both based on the premise of the popular series.

Now, this isn’t Marshawn’s first venture into the world of Hollywood. Lynch appeared in two episodes of The League and one episode of the hit comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Now, as far as Lynch’s NFL career, it’s still up in the air if he wants to return for a 13th NFL season. When asked if he intends on playing, he responded: “We’ll see what happens.”

During his second stint with the Seattle Seahawks, Marshawn rushed for 30 times for just 67 yards but got in the endzone four times while filling in for injured backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Not bad for someone coming off a 14-month absence from the sport.

If he does decide to hang up his cleats again, we think Beast Mode has definitely found his next calling on the big and small screen. You can watch the trailer for season 3 of Westworld, which previews a showdown between robots Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) below.

Season 3 premieres March 15.

Photo: Steven Ryan / Getty

Marshawn Lynch Lands “Substantial Role” In Upcoming Season of HBO’s Show, ‘Westworld’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls

