The #DeeList: Top 5 Artists Who Should Make a Comeback

On this wonderful Throwback Thursday, let’s reflect on some artists who we’re missing in the music game right now:

5. Tone Loc

Where are all the deep voice rappers?? All the rappers now have these high-pitched voices, and they certainly don’t enunciate. We need someone with some bass in their voice. I mean, we got Da Baby, but his whole album sounds like one long song. We need variety!

4. Bun B

UGK are legends, RIP Pimp C. But Bun B in particular…his conscious lyrics, telling people that this street life isn’t what they think…encouraging them to do better…the only one of those we have left is J Cole, and he only releases an album every 15 years.

3. DMX

He was great for your religious conscious. If you didn’t feel like going to church, just go to the last track on any DMX album and listen to the prayer and preceding gospel song. Cause I guarantee Kanye’s Sunday Service ain’t gone save you.

2. Vanilla Ice

My guy needs to reclaim his rightful place on the white rapper throne. Vanilla Ice walked so Eminem, G Eazy, Macklemore, and Logic could run!

1. Queen Latifah

These kids don’t even know that the spokesperson for Covergirl and successful actress used to have BARS!! She was blackity black too; uplifting women and never letting anyone call them out of their names. We went from “who you callin a B,” to “real ass B give a F bout a n…”

