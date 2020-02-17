The #DeeList: Top 5 to Have a Gay Bestie

Saturday, I thought I had a whole husband. Turns out he’s looking for a husband too. But he’s super cool and now we’re friends. Here’s why you need one too:

5. For Fashion Advice

You think “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” was a show for no reason?? Honey the most well-dressed men I know are gay, and your gay bestie can raid your closet and finally convince you to let go of that tye die shirt that you just swear is gonna come back in style.

4. For the Gaydar

I was definitely sitting next to this guy at dinner, and damn he was fine. We having a whole conversation, he’s super close to me…and if I had a gay friend, I coulda hit him on FaceTime and he would’ve told me to run! After I got the guy’s number for him, of course. I’m not a hater.

3. To Help You Find Guys

There have definitely been some times when I needed a second pair of eyes. And my homegirls like ugly dudes so I don’t trust their taste at all. And this is when your gay friend will keep it 110 with you and let you know if you got a prince, or someone who looks like their face was run over by a truck.

2. You Need a Cuddle Buddy

Ever had your heart broken? Been cramping? Man sometimes you just wanna be held. Your homegirl can do it, but there’s nothing like a man spooning you. And I’m single, so ain’t no spoons or forks at my house. But your gay friend is perfect for this, because you don’t have to wonder if he wants your butt.

1. Because We’re All the Same

Ever since I moved back to the south, it seems people are more judgmental about something that has nothing to do with them. Find me a BLACK MAN who volunteers to be shunned by his community, discriminated against, and sometimes live their life in fear….nah dawg. Gay people don’t choose to be gay, just like you didn’t choose to be straight. Don’t believe me…? Befriend one. Maybe you’ll stop being a jerk.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: