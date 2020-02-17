CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You Probably Didn’t Know

'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Source: Han Myung-Gu / Getty

Today marks two years since Hollywood, the Marvel Universe and Black cinema was changed….forever!

Black Panther hit theaters on this day two years ago and the Ryan Coogler directed film cemented itself into the history books immediately. It made over $1 Billion at the box office in just 26 days of it’s release after breaking the record for best February opening weekend of all time.

It also snagged seven Academy Award nominations and made history as the first superhero film to receive a Best Oscar nod. Panther also made Hannah Beachler the first African American to receive a nomination for production design for her work on the hit film — in which she won.

L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson Honors Oscar Winners Ruth E. Carter And Hannah Beachler For Their Work In "Black Panther"

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

As much as we already know about T’challa, Mbaku, Killmonger and squad, there are several fun facts you probably didn’t know about the hit Marvel movie. In honor of Black Panther’s second year anniversary, and Black History Month — let’s take a look at some facts about one of the greatest films in cinema history.

Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You Probably Didn’t Know  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
20 items
Slay Good Girl! 20 Times Retta’s Rich Melanin…
 7 hours ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 17 hours ago
02.17.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 22 hours ago
02.17.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Wanna Smell Like A Lionel Richie Song? Hello…There’s…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King: “Two Wrongs…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Fenty Fact Or Fiction: Rihanna’s Savage Lingerie Line…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Former Friend Alleges Loni Love Actually Did Send…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
11 items
The Game Inks Kobe Bryant’s Name & Number…
 5 days ago
02.13.20
Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Laid To Rest In…
 6 days ago
02.12.20
5 Reasons To Go See ‘The Photograph’ This Valentines…
 6 days ago
02.11.20
GET THE LOOK: Cynthia Erivo’s Oscar-Perfect Pearly Cropped…
 6 days ago
02.11.20
Ain’t No Good Gonna Come To Kenya Tearing…
 1 week ago
02.11.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close