The #DeeList: Top 5 Things That Could Ruin Your Friday, 2-14-2020

Everyday above ground is a good day, but Fridays are for positive vibes, happy thoughts, and good news only! So happy Good Friday! Here are some things to avoid to keep the Good Friday energy going:

5. You Don’t Do Your Laundry

You’ve been meaning to do it for DAYS, but it’s been a busy week. You’ll get to it tomorrow morning. But you go to grab that dress you’re wearing to this Valentine’s Day mixer…and it’s dirty. Just take off work right now and wash your draws.

4. You Put These Hands on Somebody

Now getting beat up will definitely ruin your Friday, so I’m not telling you not to defend yourself. But…that temper of yours. You told ole girl at work she had ONE more chance…and she still came at you crazy. Then you drug her. Now you in jail. Listen, just send a mean email.

3. You Hate on Valentine’s Day

Listen I’m single, so I can understand the urge to hate today and remind everyone that this is a greeting card holiday. But don’t be a hater all your life. Whether you’re happy or hating, you still by yourself. So get up, get out, and go have fun! Treat yo’self.

2. You Don’t Shave

Yes I know it’s Single Awareness Day for you, but you still deserve to have a smooth sexy hairless body. But you just knew you wouldn’t get lucky today. Then bam: Big Fine wants to have a one night stand, and you’re down to be reckless. Now he’s at your house and y’all got matching leg hair. Girl. Shave soon as you get off. You never know.

1. YOU Ruin Your Friday

Everyday is a gift; treat it as such. If yesterday was trash, if you woke up mad…let it go! It’s 24 hours in a day; don’t you dare cheat yourself out of a smile today. And if you do…keep your negative ass away from me.

