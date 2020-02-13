The #DeeList: Top 5 Reasons to Get a Face Tattoo

Chris Brown and The Game just got new face tattoos. As crazy as it may seem, here’s why you should join them:

5. It’s a Conversation Starter

Are you shy? Timid? Social awkward? Well a big tattoo on the side of your face would certainly get people talking. I mean who wouldn’t approach you if you had “free hugs” tatted on your cheek?

4. You’re a Lover, Not a Fighter

Look you don’t like to put your hands on people, but you WILL put these hands on anyone who wants smoke. So to keep the peace, just get a face tattoo. I don’t care if you have gummy bears on your face…they’ll think twice about fighting you.

3. You Hate Working for People

Some people want to be their own boss. They don’t like answering to other people and explaining their actions. And if you get 16 smiley faces tatted on your forehead…trust me, you’ll never get a job.

2. You Need Protection

So you finna go to jail for failure to pay child support. These 6 months finna be brutal! But who’s gonna mess with somebody with a knife tatted on his cheek? Gone spend that money on the tattoo; we know you not spending it on your kid.

1. You Wanna Make it as a Rapper

Sure you lack talent. Your work ethic is nonexistent. So your only option is to get a face tattoo All the big rappers have them: Wayne, Wiz, Rick Ross…trust me, you going platinum!

