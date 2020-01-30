Marcus Morris Apologizes For “Female Tendencies” Comment After Knicks-Grizzlies Fight

The New York Knicks have had a terrible season that’s led to head coach David Fizdale‘s firing, and now things are getting worse because of comments Marcus Morris made in the heat of the moment.

It all started January 29 in Madison Square Garden– the world’s most famous arena– when the Knicks were down 18 points with less than a minute left in regulation time. After the Memphis Grizzlies made a three, the Knicks were inbounding the ball when Jae Crowder stole the pass and ran behind the arc to take a three and upon landing Elfrid Payton shoved him to the ground, because of the unwritten rule to not run up the score when a winner has already been decided.

That led to players from both teams running from their respective benches to see what the altercation was about and to support their teammates. Amid the tussle, Knick tough guy Marcus Morris shoved Ja Morrant who decided not to engage.

After the game, Morris addressed the issue, taking aim at Crowder’s decision to steal the ball and take a three.

Elfrid Payton LEVELS Jae Crowder in garbage time and we got ourselves a brawl in MSG 😳 pic.twitter.com/c9OKC8B4a9 — ClutchPoints NBA (@ClutchPointsNBA) January 30, 2020

“He play the game in a different way. He’s got a lot of female tendencies on the court, flopping and throwing his head back. It’s a man’s game and you just get tired of it,” Morris said of Crowder. “At the end that was very unprofessional. They’re winning the game, that’s a good team. You know, he does stuff like that. It’s soft. His game is soft. He’s soft. It’s how he carries himself, it’s just very woman-like.”

Morris’ “female tendencies” comment angered Twitter and prompted him to tweet out an apology.

I apologize for using the term “female tendencies” I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us. It was a Heat of the moment response and I never intended for any Women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) January 30, 2020

“I apologize for using the term ‘female tendencies’ I have the upmost respect for women and everything they mean to us,” he tweeted. “It was a heat of the moment response and I never intended for any women to feel as though in anyway I’m disrespecting them. Again I apologize with my comments,” he wrote.

Marcus Morris Apologizes For “Female Tendencies” Comment After Knicks-Grizzlies Fight was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: