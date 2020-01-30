CLOSE
Rubi Rose: Pretty Face, Powerful Voice — Why She’s One To Watch In 2020!

Rubi Rose dropped by the iPower studio to kick in the mid-day with Tradia with the Tea.

Known for her pretty face and powerful voice, Rubi has established herself as an artist to watch in 2020 as she continues to do it big in the industry.

A Kentucky native, she spent time in Switzerland while growing up, but now considers ATL home and with a name like Rubi Rose she is destined for a career in the spotlight. The 22-year-old beauty previously turned heads in Migos’ “Bad and Boujee” video. Single and focused, Rubi says that she looks for loyalty in a man.

 

Rubi is currently making her rounds on the HBCU tour. The campus life hits home because she is currently a student at Georgia State University. Majoring in English, if Rubi wasn’t making moves in music the talented rapper reveals that she would be interested in doing her thing in the courtroom as a lawyer.

Check out Tradia’s full interview with our girl, Rubi Rose above!

 

