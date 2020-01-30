CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

#BRUHNews: White Man In Blackface Robs Maryland Bank

Dude watched 'Soul Man' and decided to risk it all?

Blackface bank robber

Source: Perryville PD / Perryville PD

Racists are stupid and criminals tend to be idiots, so this makes all the sense. According to Parryville police, a man in blackface robbed a bank.

The suspect robbed a PNC Bank about 40 miles northeast of Baltimore in Perryville, Maryland. According to NBC News, police described the perpetrator as white male, with paint on his face.

“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying the below pictured subject,” wrote Perryville police on their Facebook page. The enterprising crook is described as 5′0”-5′5″ and in late 20′s to early 30′s.

Yo, someone find this racist crook, stat. Anyone with info is asked to call 410-642-3725 And make sure he’s put in general population, too.

Does this doofus get more props than the guy who wore masks resembling Rick James and Superfly or nah?

Bruh…

#BRUHNews: White Man In Blackface Robs Maryland Bank  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
What The Ink? Jacquees’ Face, Mamba’s Memory &…
 20 hours ago
01.31.20
Azriel Clary Breaks Silence On R. Kelly: “He…
 21 hours ago
01.31.20
Terry Crews Threw Gabrielle Union Under A Bus…
 22 hours ago
01.31.20
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 1 day ago
01.30.20
Come Through Inclusion! Mattel Adds Barbies With Vitiligo…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Black Teen Suspended For His…
 1 day ago
01.31.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 1 day ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 2 days ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 3 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close