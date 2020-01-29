CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

Fenty Beauty Announces ‘What It Dew’ Refreshing Spray

Sephora loves Fenty Beauty by Rihanna store event

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty

Alright Rihanna, just take our money. The music, fashion, and beauty mogul just added another product to her ever-growing Fenty Beauty line.

Via the brand’s Instagram page they wrote, “Face about to stay fresh in that #WHATITDEW Refreshing Spray! 💦 This pick-me-up rose scent mist hydrates skin before makeup application and can be used after to revitalize and refresh skin throughout the day for a nice dewy glow! ⠀

Pick it up on January 31 online at fentybeauty.com, @sephora, @harveynichols, @bootsuk, and #SephorainJCP! Check your local store for availability!

Rihanna has made it known that she didn’t come to play. Her brand is dedicated to pushing top notch, affordable, effective products that will make your beauty regimen seamless. The refreshing spray is a needed addition to the entire collection. With the dual purpose of hydrating before applying your makeup and refreshing it afterwards, your skin has no choice but to look flawless.

If you’re tired of giving Fenty your coins, this post is not for you. I can think of 10 reasons why I need this refreshing spray and I’ve likely never used one before. All I know is a dewy glow is something I’m sure I need.

The ‘What it Dew Refreshing Spray’ will be available for purchase on Friday, January 31st both online and in stores at FentyBeauty.com, Sephora, Harvey Nichols, Boots UK, and Sephora in JC Penny.

RELATED STORIES:

Rihanna Brings The Heat With This Haute Shoot For Savage X Fenty Valentine’s Day Collection

Fenty Beauty Is Launching Its First Eyeshadow Palettes In Over A Year

Fenty Beauty Announces ‘What It Dew’ Refreshing Spray  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Ciara Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 3
 2 hours ago
01.30.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartbreaking First Statement Since Kobe…
 13 hours ago
01.29.20
Press Play: Issa Rae And Lakeith Stanfield Bring…
 16 hours ago
01.30.20
Deandre Arnold Gifted $20,000 From Ellen & Alicia…
 16 hours ago
01.29.20
20 items
Why Is Pastor Troy So Steam Pressed About…
 18 hours ago
01.30.20
Rick Fox On Rumors He Was In Helicopter…
 1 day ago
01.30.20
10 items
‘Living Single’? Twitter Mocks David Schwimmer For His…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
ICYM: Tommy Davidson’s Past Beefs With Jamie Foxx…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Jennaske: I Don’t Need Plastic Surgery To Be…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Tha God: These J. Cole Quotes Will Totally…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
‘All Screwed Up’ Director Explains DJ Screw’s Family…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
11 items
These Black Celebs Doing The #DollyPartonChallenge Is Giving…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Update: Suspect Accused Of Stealing $500,000 Worth of…
 2 days ago
01.29.20
Here’s Why All The Men On #LHH Need…
 2 days ago
01.28.20
Rickey Smiley To Host 21st Annual Super Bowl…
 3 days ago
01.28.20
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 3 days ago
01.28.20
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close