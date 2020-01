Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Yo Gotti sounds off the new mansion alert via social media, while advertising new music. Press play for a peek at the inside of your favorite CMG Ceo rapper’s lifestyle.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)