Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Watch 1/3 of the Migos, Offset bring us behind the scenes of the new show NCIS in which he’s currently filming. Press play For The Pskillz Play Back .

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)