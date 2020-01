Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Looks like Detroits 2019 D girl Kash Doll , is leveling up the meaning to “Ice me out”. This talented female emcee has paved her way to the top of the industry in a rapid

10 months stretch. Now lets pause for the cause cook with Kash lol. Cereal plus a secret ingredient will put a smile on her face.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)