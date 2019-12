Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Looks like Dallas native Bobby Sessions is and have been in the studio with J white Did it . Sounds like more hits on the way fareal fareal . Press play for the current trending, & well crafted flow, of this once upon a time Raising The Bar artist.

Pskillz (@Pskillzflo)