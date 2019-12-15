CLOSE
Music
HomeMusic

Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His Time With This Holiday Commercial

The 28th Annual American Music Awards

Source: Ron Galella / Getty

Today marks 27 years since  Dr. Dre dropped one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time with The Chronic.

1992 seems like so long ago, but The Chronic has managed to stand the test of time and set the tone for West Coast rap for many generations to come. And to think that labels didn’t believe in the classic record!

According to Rolling Stone:

Dr. Dre recorded The Chronic without a distribution deal in place for the newly formed Death Row Records, and then shopped the completed album, cover art and all, to multiple major labels. But even coming off the chart-topping success of N.W.A’s swan song EFIL4ZAGGIN, labels were shy about paying Death Row’s asking price, taking on Dre’s legal issues with Ruthless Records, or releasing a gangsta-rap album at the height of media hysteria about explicit lyrics.

Being the innovator that he is, Dre was always ahead of his time when it came to this music thing. Before Beats headphones took over the world and rappers were selling liquor by the boatload, Dr. Dre had another vision in mind. A cloudy vision. Hit the flip to see that time Dre turned Christmas into a Chronic Christmas.

Christmas Chronic: Dr. Dre Was Ahead Of His Time With This Holiday Commercial  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
49 Famous People From Dallas-Ft. Worth (PHOTOS)
BET's Social Awards 2018 - Show
49 photos
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Is The Co-Owner Of A New…
 16 hours ago
12.16.19
David’s Bridal Will No Longer Charge More for…
 16 hours ago
12.16.19
Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At…
 18 hours ago
12.16.19
Solange To Be Honored With Lena Horne Prize…
 20 hours ago
12.16.19
And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Earth, Wind & Fire Makes History By Becoming…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
NFL Player Khalil Mack Clears Layaways For 300…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Shooting At Cumberland Mall Leaves Shoppers Running For…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Howard University Volleyball Player Misses Conference Finals To…
 2 days ago
12.16.19
Juice Wrld
Rare Juice Wrld Freestyle Surfaces The Net (Explict…
 3 days ago
12.14.19
Werk! Regina King And Lizzo Named EW’s Entertainers…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Charlie Puth Is Down For A Song With…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Jhene Aiko Shares Beauty Lessons She Teaches Her…
 4 days ago
12.12.19
Ayesha Curry’s International Smoke Restaurant In CityCentre Closed…
 5 days ago
12.11.19
6 items
Leon Spinks’ Wife Asks For Prayers Amid Legendary…
 5 days ago
12.11.19
Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The…
 5 days ago
12.11.19
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close