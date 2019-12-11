Young M.A blew up off “Ooou” a few years ago and instead of rushing out with an album, she took her time, got a TON of rappers upset because she’s unapologetic about who she is and then some.

With her HERstory In The Making album out now, the NYC rapper sits in with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios to offer a legit answer on switching her diet up (1:10), ass eating (1:55), why her album is different than her mixtapes (4:17), relationships (6:10), what her “type” is (6:30), putting her emotions in her music (8:40), her favorite songs (10:00), being critiqued by being open about her sexuality (12:20), her tunnel vision for making music (14:20), not signing to a major (16:00), brushing off the Kodak Black issue (23:50), directing an adult film and her plans for directing a new one (30:48), starring on Mr. Robot (33:00), and more!

Young M.A. Declares She's Not Problematic, Talks Debut Album, Sexuality, Mr. Robot & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

