At first It looked like there might have been some confusion backstage when Stephen Colbert announced The Weeknd, but it didn’t take long to realize this was all part of the performance. And a performance it was! While performing ‘Heartless,’Abel winded his way through the halls of the show, stopping at points to allow the walls behind him to stop moving and transforming! Check out the mind-blowing performance below and tune in for part two tonight on the show!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: