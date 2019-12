Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B to the speedy rescue & defense of her Hubby’s social media page. Yes its true according to the family tech his Ig and twitter have been hacked. In addition to random tweets , Offset’s ig account slid into the dm’s of Tekashi 69’s baby mother jade . Press play for the full scoop.

Pskillz (@PskillzFlo)