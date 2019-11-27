New Texas Dance Arrives Just In Time For Thanksgiving

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

New dance alert courtesy of two homies from Duncanville High, who now are freshmen at Texas Southern University. The Mop creators are @Hunchodarockstar, & @K.blaast hanging out and flying first class with the Pilot P-skillz. Press play for a tutorial. This Thanksgiving 2019, don’t be to surprise to see families doing the Mop all through the living room and into 2020.

Pskillz (@PskillzFLo)