P-Skillz
New Texas Dance Arrives Just In Time For Thanksgiving

New dance alert courtesy of two homies from Duncanville High, who now are freshmen at Texas Southern University. The Mop creators are @Hunchodarockstar, & @K.blaast hanging out and flying first class with the Pilot P-skillz. Press play for a tutorial. This Thanksgiving 2019, don’t be to surprise to see families doing the Mop all through the living room and into 2020.

DFW , Noise on the net , Texas2uesday , The Mop Dance

photos
