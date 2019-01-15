thomas carter

Black History Month 2019: Thomas Carter (PHOTOS)

Posted January 15, 2019

1. ‘When The game Stands Tall”When The Game Stands Tall’ Boys & Girls Clubs Of The East Valley Special Screening Hosted By Thomas Carter

'When The game Stands Tall''When The Game Stands Tall' Boys & Girls Clubs Of The East Valley Special Screening Hosted By Thomas Carter Source:Getty

TEMPE, AZ – AUGUST 15: Director Thomas Carter answers questions from the audience about the movie before the special screening of his movie ‘When The Game Stands Tall’ on August 15, 2014 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Moore/Getty Images for TriStar Pictures) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,topics,topix,bestof,movie,film screening,screening,audience,asking,answering,tempe – arizona,when the game stands tall

2. The Marriott Content Studios ‘French Kiss’ Film Premiere

The Marriott Content Studios 'French Kiss' Film Premiere Source:Getty

MARINA DEL REY, CA – MAY 19: (L-R) Executive Producer Ian Sander, director Thomas Carter and Executive Producer Kim Moses attend The Marriott Content Studios ‘French Kiss’ film premiere at the Marina del Rey Marriott on May 19, 2015 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marriott Hotels) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,attending,usa,california,film premiere,red carpet event,marriott international,executive producer,kissing on the mouth,2015,marina del rey

3. Premiere of ‘When The Game Stands Tall’ – Arrivals

Premiere of 'When The Game Stands Tall' - Arrivals Source:WENN

Los Angeles premiere of ‘When The Game Stands Tall’ held at the ArcLight Hollywood – Arrivals

4. History Presents ‘Night One’ Of Events Series ‘Roots’

History Presents 'Night One' Of Events Series 'Roots' Source:WENN

Thomas Carter attends History’s premiere screening of ‘Night One’ of the four night epic event series, ‘Roots’ at Alice Tully Hall on May 23, 2016 in New York City.

