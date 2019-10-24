According to 11Alive, a popular strip club in Atlanta was raided Thursday after a month long investigation into the company. Authorities said the club EyeCandy, which is located off Old National Highway, used the club to sell marijuana, crack, cocaine, and MDMA.

“The City of South Fulton has taken another step towards the elimination of organized crime in our city,” said Police Chief Keith Meadow. Authorities have been investigating the club for over a month and after the raid several people into custody.

Popular Atlanta Strip Club Raided After Secret Drug Investigation was originally published on hotspotatl.com

