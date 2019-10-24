Draymond Green And Warriors GM Bob Myers Open Up About Beef With Kevin Durant From Last Season

Draymond Green and Kevin Durant notably got into an altercation last year that ended with Draymond being suspended for a game. The incident left Dray questioning his standing with the team and with general manager Bob Myers. It also became seemingly obvious that Durant and Green likely wouldn’t both be returning to Golden State for the long term future.

“I started to tell myself in my mind, ‘Wow, Myers flipping on me,’” Green said to Adrian Wojnarowski on The Woj Pod during a joint interview alongside Bob Myers.

“And it just felt like, ‘Wow, okay, is this not the guy I’ve known for all these years? Is he turning on me?’ And I started to tell myself all of these things, and then everybody’s like, ‘Oh my God, the Warriors sided with Kevin Durant.’ That was the hardest thing for me, because a lot of people don’t understand me. Bob does.”

Draymond Green was subsequently suspended for one game, without pay, as a result of the altercation between Green and Durant. According to Bob Myers, the incident spilled into the locker room after the on court incident and because of Green’s verbiage, and attitude, especially towards Durant, they felt it rose to the level worth of suspension.

Myers said he and Head Coach Steve Kerr, were just doing what they thought was right at the time despite the fact that they knew it could make Draymond upset.

“The only way I can go to bed after that decision was I thought what we did was right,” Myers said. “Sometimes in life you do the best you can.

During the podcast, took time to ask Draymond how he is handled that even as the incident is almost a year old now.

“I just had to accept the fact that I was wrong. And once I was able to get over my stubbornness and accept the fact that I was wrong, I was able to move on. I lost Durant’s trust. How do I get that back? Not so we can win a championship or we can win some games, but I actually loved this guy, like that’s really my brother. And so not knowing what’s next in our relationship bothered me more.

Draymond Green And Warriors GM Bob Myers Open Up About Beef With Kevin Durant From Last Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com

