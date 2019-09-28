Singer SiR has been bubbling for a while but it is safe to say that his latest playlist “Chasing Summer” is his coming-out party. The first single from the project, the Kendrick Lamar assisted “Hair Down” can be heard on your radio currently but it’s plenty of stand out tracks on this album to keep you buzzing even though the summer has come to an end.

The Recipe

John Redcorn

Fire

That’s Why I Love You

So in the latest episode of Voices, Sir breaks down the tracks “The Recipe,” “Jon Redcorn,” “Fire,” and “That’s Why I Love You” featuring Sabrina Claudio, the tough decision to create and sit on music and the real possibility to receive a Grammy nomination for Chasing Summer.

Watch More Episodes Of “Voices.”

Voices: Samm Henshaw’s Sound Experiments Leads Us To Church

Voices: Samm Henshaw’s Sound Experiments Leads Us To Church

Voices: Rotimi “Walk With Me”

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer” was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: