Rihanna Lookalike Ala’a Skyy Named New Ambassador For The Mane Choice

Imagine a celebrity posting you on their social media page and it launches your career. Well, that’s the case for Ala’a Skyy. The 7-year-old model is now the newest ambassador for the natural haircare brand, The Mane Choice.

The gorgeous model first caught our attention when Rihanna posted her on Instagram. Baring a striking resemblance to our favorite “Bad Gal,” the world quickly fell in love with her and the rest is history.

The Mane Choice CEO and founder Courtney Adeleye couldn’t stop gushing over the young beauty in a statement. “Not only does she have an amazing attitude and work ethic at such a young age, she also loves her hair,” Adeleye shares. “She understands the benefits of using great products. It’s amazing!”

She shared her excitement via Instagram with a cute video singing, “I can’t wait to use my Tropical Moringa,” while holding two products from the Tropical Moringa Sweet Oil & Honey Endless Moisture Collection. Simply adorable!

“One day you are using your favorite products because you love them and the next day you are using your favorite products and become their newest ambassador at the same time,” the caption read. “Dreams really do come true, if you believe YOU deserve them!”

She concluded the caption saying, “I can’t wait to share with you all a BIG surprise!”

While The Mane Choice is the young model’s first brand representative contract, she has already caught the attention of a beauty industry icon, Tyra Banks. According to BET, the beauty was offered a potential gig by Banks to audition for her ModelLand amusement park.

“I lost my mind,” Tyra said. “Rihanna looks like Tookie, the lead girl in the ModelLand story. Rihanna, I know you not gonna play Tookie. She might, you never know. But for this, I don’t think I’m necessarily going to get Rihanna for the movie. But I was like, we’re also looking for little girl Tookie. So I was like, that little girl looks like little girl Tookie, because Tookie’s also kind of inspired by me and my story.”

Tyra added, “So I just became obsessed with this girl. I was like, ‘Help me! Who is this girl? Like, I want to find this girl and hopefully, possibly she can try out because she’s got to act and do all that stuff, to play little Tookie.”

Ala’a is officially booked and busy! The young model is making her rounds just like a working model joining The Mane Choice at Beautycon LA this past weekend. Judging by the amount of love and support she received from fans and a growing Instagram following, her future in the beauty industry is looking very bright.

The sky is definitely the limit for the star (pun intended). We can’t wait to see what this young queen has in store for us! Maybe a modeling contract with Wilhelmina or a Fenty Beauty campaign? The possibilities are truly endless!

Rihanna Lookalike Ala’a Skyy Named New Ambassador For The Mane Choice was originally published on hellobeautiful.com