Chicago Lollapalooza Went Viral Today Must Watch Now!!

Chicago host the Lollapalooza music fest this week. Lets just say the energy is and will remain on 99 Degrees just like the weather. Press play and watch the most viral gate hoping stampeded moment of the day. Then check out a stage view of the actual crowd size. 21 Savage holds down , the honors, along with Gunna, even Cal boy amongst other names will rock the st this weekend.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)

Have You Experienced Pryme? (PHOTOS)
Pryme
29 photos

#ThePskillzPlayBack , 21 savage , Cal Boy , Chicago , Gunna , Lollapalooza , viral

Videos
photos
