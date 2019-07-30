Kodak Black Freestyle Rap & Dissed A City Girl (Explicit Content)

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions).

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kodak Black may not be the smartest person to be jammed up at the moment. Press play and see why and which City Girl got a ring and may get punched in the stomach if he gets out.

Trippin Trippin or nah for admitting this on a Federal prison phone freestyle recording. SouthSide 808 even responded added his input to Yung Miami’s defense.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)