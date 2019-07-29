Lamar Odom Says He’s Not Done Playing Professional Basketball Despite BIG3 Departure

Lamar Odom and his struggles have been well documented over the past years.
Lamar has made it his business to get back to playing professional basketball, and his plan appears to be going well as he was playing in the Big3 League. But that came to a sudden and unexpected halt when he was cut and deactivated from the league.
During a recent interview with TMZ, Odom said that he is working out and gearing up for a return to basketball. In fact, he’s willing to go anywhere.
Following Odom’s dismissal from The Big3, he took to Instagram to express his disappointment with how the situation was handled.
“As most of you have heard, the @thebig3 decided to deactivate me for the remainder of the 2019 season. I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled.”
As most of you have heard, the @thebig3 decided to deactivate me for the remainder of the 2019 season. I respect @icecube & the other league executives, however, I am extremely disappointed with the way that this has been handled. Besides the embarrassment, it’s disappointing to read on IG that this decision had been made, especially without sharing it with myself or my manager. Only after I heard from the media, I was then told that the big boys cutting checks decided that they had to deactivate me with no real specific explanation. TMZ apparently did manage to get a clear answer from Ice Cube, “my health was their concern.” I have been 100% transparent about my condition before signing the contract, but at that point it wasn't an issue. I was told after game #1 that I had been given extra time to get stronger. I have been working hard daily to get in better game shape. The willingness & intent has always been there to play. The Rhode Island game that is happening tomorrow was the game I have been looking forward to the most as many people know that this is where it all started for me. I am aware that at some point in life we have to accept & surrender to what God has planned or not planned for us — so I am staying positive. I worked very hard to make a comeback in my life & no rejection can stop me. Thank you @TheBig3. I would love for you all not to express any negativity towards the Big3 as I am proud & rooting hard for Ice Cube to build this league to the next level. He is the only black male owning a sports league in the USA, just let that one sink in for a moment. We must always think about the big picture, supporting our brothers & sisters. Let's all be open to live with the concept of feedback because this can help us to improve. I hope that we can use this situation as a lesson to grow, heal and become better people. I salute all of you, thank you for the love & energy. S/O to Ed Brown for letting me wear his jersey for the Slam photoshoot. Much love! -Lamar. #GO #TEAM #ENEMIES !
According to TMZ, the Big3 says they reached out to Lamar numerous times to notify him, but they were unable to contact him, so they decided to go public with the news of his dismissal.
Lamar seems to think he still has what it takes to play professional basketball, and is set on doing so.
Hopefully Lamar can figure things out.
Lamar Odom Says He’s Not Done Playing Professional Basketball Despite BIG3 Departure was originally published on cassiuslife.com