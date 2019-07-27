CLOSE
Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7 Spoilers — Without Context

See how many you can figure out.

Season 7 of Orange Of The New Black is finally available on Netflix — and if you’re like me, you’ve probably finished the entire season in two days (or less).

This season’s energy was totally different than the earlier ones and things are totally different for the inmates. Yet the show still found a way to reflect what’s going on in the real world, onto the prison life. Season 7 marks the last and finale one of the series, and although viewers are pretty sad, some of the show’s stars feel that it’s the right thing to do.

Laura Gomez, a.k.a Blanca Flores — whose storyline played a major part in season 7, told Digital Spy:

“It’s been bittersweet, of course, for pretty much all of us in many ways. It’s been a show that’s been part of our lives for seven years.”[But] it also feels like the right thing to do. It’s an iconic show with a huge following, bringing important topics to the table. We want to leave on a high note. You want to leave when the conversation is still happening, instead of letting a hearse take you away.”

Without giving anything away or telling you what Season 7  is about, check out a few light spoilers and try to guess the context of the scene. If you can’t figure it out, save it to your memory bank and come back later to try and crack the code.

Gotchaaa: ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Season 7 Spoilers — Without Context was originally published on globalgrind.com

