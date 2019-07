Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions)

WOW! Who knew The Pink Print Princess has some bars for one of 2019’s summer anthems, Suge. Nicki Minaj is also planneing to release a new documentary in the weeks to come.

P-skillz (@PskillzFlow)